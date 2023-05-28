British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 603,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

BTI stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

