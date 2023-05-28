Continuum Advisory LLC Has $329,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

