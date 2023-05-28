Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 819.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

