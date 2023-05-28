Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $126.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

