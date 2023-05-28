13,761 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,496,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

WDS stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $2.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Further Reading

