General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial.

