Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $126.80 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

