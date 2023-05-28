Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,525,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $228.33 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $232.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.