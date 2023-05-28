Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $286.23 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.18 and a 200-day moving average of $276.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

