iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,524,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $182,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TLH stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $125.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
