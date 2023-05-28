Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.
Buckle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $31.83 on Friday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.
Buckle Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.
