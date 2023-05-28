Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $31.83 on Friday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Buckle by 1,362.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

