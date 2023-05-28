Sei Investments Co. Has $34.55 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,105 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of FMC worth $34,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FMC by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.