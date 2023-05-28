Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,409 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $33,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $61.12 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

