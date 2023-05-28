Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $28,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $177.27 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.82. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

