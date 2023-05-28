Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

