Sei Investments Co. Buys 37,561 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.77% of Cirrus Logic worth $31,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 4.5 %

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.66 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.13.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

