Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Up 17.8% in May

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wix.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Wix.com stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

