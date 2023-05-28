Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Up 17.8% in May

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wix.com Stock Up 0.8 %
Wix.com stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $101.55.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
