Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,861 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Republic Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Republic Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

