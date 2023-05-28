Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,390 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flex were worth $36,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 61.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,995 shares of company stock worth $318,636. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

