Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.