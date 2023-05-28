Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,537 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

ZBH stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.