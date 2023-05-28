New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $138.09 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.