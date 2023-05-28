Sei Investments Co. Has $36.14 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $36,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of WST stock opened at $343.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

