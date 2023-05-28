Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,788,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,454,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,294,000 after buying an additional 358,462 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.7 %

WTW stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average of $238.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

