New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.5 %

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

