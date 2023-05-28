Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $36,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. American National Bank increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.