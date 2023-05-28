CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,418,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.