Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $37,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $285.39 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.85.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

