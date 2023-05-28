New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

