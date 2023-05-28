Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,159 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Coterra Energy worth $38,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

