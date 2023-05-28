New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

NYSE:O opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

The business also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

