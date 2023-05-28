New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,050,000 after purchasing an additional 77,367 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $309.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.45 and its 200 day moving average is $318.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

