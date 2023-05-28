New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

