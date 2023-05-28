New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $232.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

