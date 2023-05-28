Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,272 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

