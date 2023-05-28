MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.6 %

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,282.26 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,267.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

