New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.