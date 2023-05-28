New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,045 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

