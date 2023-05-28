Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Reduced by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.