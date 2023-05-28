Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,482 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.7 %

NXPI opened at $181.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

