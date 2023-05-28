Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases Shares of 665 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 665 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and have sold 7,198,170 shares valued at $187,010,895. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.