Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

NYSE STZ opened at $232.88 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.