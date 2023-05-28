Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $444.73 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

