GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 558,032 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170,829 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

