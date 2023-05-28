Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.2 %

WSM opened at $113.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.25. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

