Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

