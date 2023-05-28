Amalgamated Bank Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,595 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,779 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $87.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

