Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,736 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

