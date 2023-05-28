Amalgamated Bank Purchases 5,985 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

