Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $63.57 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.